If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
James Walter Simmons, 75, born in Steubenville, OH on 4/29/46, passed away on 10/24/21 surrounded by family.
Survived by his loving wife Gayle of 16 years and his children, James Simmons, Michael Simmons, Sherry Wiltshire, Eric Young, Jamie Lynn and Scott Lynn in addition to 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter, sisters Janet Shoberg, Beverly Tyreman and brother-in-law John Tyreman. Also included are nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends whom he considered family.
Jim proudly served in the US Navy from July 1964 – July 1970.
He retired to Green Valley, AZ in 2009 after 39 years with the American Electric Power Co, Cardinal Plant in Brilliant, OH.
He was Post Commander of American Legion Madera Post 131 in Green Valley, AZ from 2014 – 2016 and also an American Legion Rider as well as a member of the Elks Green Valley Lodge #2592.
He became a member of the Desert Hills Lutheran Church, Green Valley, AZ and truly enjoyed being a Mason at the Green Valley Masonic Lodge #71 and a Sabbar Shriner, Tucson, AZ.
He enjoyed playing his guitars, riding his motorcycle and playing golf. His infectious laugh was quite contagious and you knew when he was in the building. His West "By God" Virginia stories were memorable and told often. He loved being with his many wonderful friends through the years and his large extended family were very special to him. He will be extremely missed by all that knew and loved him.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the American Legion Madera Post 131, Green Valley, AZ, on Nov 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM.