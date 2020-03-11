James Thomas McMillan passed away on Feb. 13, 2020, at the age of 84. Jim was born Dec. 2, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY. After his discharge from the army (later joined the Army National Guard ), he attended Pratt Institute.
He worked most of his life with US West and after his retirement he went back to his love of cartoon art. His artwork was seen/sold at many craft fairs around Arizona. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, baseball and volunteering (Titan Museum).
He is predeceased by his first wife Mary and second wife Ann. He will be remembered by his children, Donna (Dave), Karen (Jared), Keith (Keith), Mary, Paul, Beth, his brother, Joe and cousin, Joan. Jim will also be remembered by many of his extended family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Desert Sunset Funeral Home 3081 W. Orange Grove Road, Tucson, AZ.