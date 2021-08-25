JAMES ROLLIE GREEN

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
September 5, 1953 to August 14, 2021
“Jim” was born to Elizabeth Mae (Churchill) and Billy Lee Green in York, Nebraska on September 5, 1953, the youngest of three sons. The family moved to Lincoln when Jim was 4 years old. He attended Pershing Elementary, Mickle Junior High, graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1971 and from Lincoln School of Commerce in 1973. His career in hotel management began with Hilton Hotels. Later, Jim and longtime friend and business partner, Edna Smith, started their own management company. He has managed properties in Chicago, Portland, Seattle, and Los Angeles (where he was Regional Comptroller), Pensacola, Jacksonville, Still Waters, Scottsdale, Tucson and Green Valley, Arizona. In Green Valley he was President of the Green Valley Chamber of Commerce. He retired in 2018 in Green Valley, Arizona. Jim returned to Lincoln the fall of 2019 and has resided at Independence House at Mandarin. We are grateful to the staff who loved and cared for him like family, especially during Covid when family could not visit.
Jim loved golf, the Cornhuskers, KC Royals and Chiefs, Anaheim Ducks, Oregon State Beavers, Phoenix Coyotes, and Arizona Diamondbacks. He fondly remembered playing Little Chiefs baseball with brother Ken as his coach, played racquetball, softball, and umpired softball in Arizona. In 2002, he won a new car for a hole in one at a golf tournament! He will be remembered by his kind manner, warm smile, and love of sports.
Jim is survived by his two brothers, Kenneth (Sheila) Green of Lincoln and Gary (Lois) Green of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, nieces and nephews: Lance (Stacy) Green of Smyrna, TN, Jill (Greg) Boeschen of Urbandale, IA, Jeff (Sarah) Green of Kansas City, MO, and Lisa (Randy) Forbes of Olathe, KS, 10 great nieces and nephews, 8 cousins, best friend Edna Smith of Green Valley, AZ and many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Billy Green, stepmother Marie Green, stepsister Betty Riegel, stepbrothers Jon and Don Born, aunts and uncles.
Memorials may be sent, in lieu of flowers, for youth golf programming, to Lincoln Parks Foundation, 3131 “0,” Lincoln, NE 68510. Note “Aces for Ager” in memo.
A celebration of Jim’s life was held Friday, August 20, 2021, 10 am, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home’s chapel, 6800 South 14th, Lincoln, NE, presided by Pastor Michelle Oetken.