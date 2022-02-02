If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
James O’Berry passed away on Jan. 17, 2022, at his home in Green Valley, Arizona. His passing brings to an end his extraordinary earthly life but represents only the beginning of his eternal life with God and his beloved wife, Patti O’Berry, who preceded him to heaven.
James Edward (Bippley) O’Berry was born in Howell, Michigan, on May 18, 1940. He attended kindergarten, junior high school, and high school in the same building in his small hometown, graduating from Howell High School in 1958.
Mr. O’Berry joined the United States Navy on Oct. 1, 1958. He soon reported to Submarine School in Groton, Connecticut, where he began a long and distinguished career serving in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force. He served aboard multiple submarines during the Cold War and ultimately retired on Oct. 27, 1978, after achieving the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer. While still serving in the U.S. Navy James earned a BS in Computer Science and a Master’s Degree in Management Information Systems. He went on to a successful private sector career before retiring from Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) as a Vice President and Operations Manager.
James O’Berry is survived by his sister Janice; his six children, Deborah, Shawn, Dennis, Ron, Chris and Julie; as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will he held at the Grace Church of Sahuarita on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m.
