We had to say goodbye to Cowboy Jim on Aug. 17, 2023. Born March 5,1938 in Columbus, Ohio, the oldest of three children raised by Grandma Emma and Aunt Dory. He grew up in Westerville, Ohio, graduated, and joined the navy.

After six years he returned to Westerville, had a family (daughter Jean and son Jeff) and worked as a police officer and later clerk of courts.

