We had to say goodbye to Cowboy Jim on Aug. 17, 2023. Born March 5,1938 in Columbus, Ohio, the oldest of three children raised by Grandma Emma and Aunt Dory. He grew up in Westerville, Ohio, graduated, and joined the navy.
After six years he returned to Westerville, had a family (daughter Jean and son Jeff) and worked as a police officer and later clerk of courts.
Thirty years ago he met the love of his life Nancy and together they retired, left Ohio, and came to Green Valley. Jim was lucky enough to meet “Rancher Bob” Kilgore and a bond of friendship was formed to last a lifetime and beyond.
“Cowboy Jim" emerged! His 28 years in Green Valley found him: playing drums in the GV Concert Band, being the drummer in The Wild Oats Band (think of Ringo Starr in a cowboy hat), belonging to the Western Music Festival, taking part in many cattle round ups,brandings, cattle auctions, and was an Arizona Ranger.
He was also proud of the fact that he was over 43 years sober and always thanked AA for saving his life. He had a deep and abiding faith and was very active in the Valley Presbyterian Church (deacon, head usher and avid joke teller).
Preceded in death by his son Jeff, he leaves behind daughter Jean, grandson Jarrid, and his love Nancy Tompkins (her two children son Cory Tompkins and daughter Stephanie (Chris) Buckingham, two grandchildren, and 6-1/2 great grandchildren who knew him as Cowboy Jim).
A service will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Sept.10 at 1 p.m. and his ashes will be interred with his grandmother and son in Westerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Valley Presbyterian Church to support the Maui survivors.
