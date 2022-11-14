James (Jim) Clemens Wulliman

On November 8, 2022 we lost our hero — husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.

Dad was born August 10, 1924, in Mitchell, SD, but grew up in Tuscola, IL, where he played clarinet and saxophone in the band, worked for local WDZ radio station which led to a lifelong passion for broadcast engineering, and met a cute, curly-haired girl, Virginia, who became his best friend, love of his life and wife of 75 years. He attended Northwestern University until called to serve in Europe in WWII; his early band experience carried over as he played in the Army band and recorded Big Bands at USO shows. In 2015 he was awarded the French Legion of Honour Medal for excellent military conduct during the war.

