James (Jim) Clemens Wulliman

On November 8, 2022 we lost our hero — husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many.
Dad was born August 10, 1924, in Mitchell, SD, but grew up in Tuscola, IL, where he played clarinet and saxophone in the band, worked for local WDZ radio station which led to a lifelong passion for broadcast engineering, and met a cute, curly-haired girl, Virginia, who became his best friend, love of his life and wife of 75 years. He attended Northwestern University until called to serve in Europe in WWII; his early band experience carried over as he played in the Army band and recorded Big Bands at USO shows. In 2015 he was awarded the French Legion of Honour Medal for excellent military conduct during the war.
Upon his return, he and Ginny were married on March 22, 1947, and moved to Connersville, IN, where he was instrumental in launching WCNB radio station. They then moved to Decatur, IL where he started their first TV station WTVP (now WAND) in 1953. His broadcasting history continued in Milwaukee, WI, where he was responsible for the design and construction of Milwaukee’s public television stations, WMVS-TV and WMVT-TV, and served as their chief engineer and assistant director of operations. Dad’s last 20 work years were spent as Director of Engineering for the Journal Broadcast Group including WTMJ-AM, WKTI-FM and WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, where he ushered in color TV and many other industry advancements. We are proud to know that he was liked and respected as not only technically knowledgeable, but a “quiet manager” who was friendly, professional, and supportive of his engineers’ own growth in the field. During his career, Dad was very active in the National Society of Broadcast Engineers and served as Milwaukee chapter’s first president, as well as the President of the National SBE. He is well-known as the “father" of the world renown SBE Certification Program, which prompted the renaming of the SBE Education Award in his honor. He also received the SBE’s Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum Hall of Fame in 1998.
After retirement, Mom and Dad moved to Green Valley, AZ, to enjoy the beautiful mountains, sunshine and exploring the roads less traveled (sometimes getting very lost!). He played with the GV concert band and went on to do their recordings.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Virginia; sister, Patricia Ryan and brother-in-law Allyn Knoche (Lucy); four children, Jamie (Jim), Cathy (Dave), Libby, and Jim; 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Michele), Mandy, Thayer (Sari), Seth, Katie (Pete), Lauren (Phil), Ellie, Annie (TJ), Jenny (Jim), Jeff (Lauren); 15 great-grands (+ 2 pending!), and extended family & friends.
Dad lived his amazing life with integrity and kindness – we are left with so many loving memories.
Cheers to a great man, great life and a great legacy.
We are so grateful for the love and care of everyone at La Joya and La Hacienda as they made this final journey for Dad gentle and peaceful.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to GV food bank or La Posada Life Foundation/Holiday Gift Fund.
