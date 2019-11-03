Jim Lindberg, of Green Valley, AZ, died Oct. 28, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Born in St. Paul, MN to Mae and Harold Lindberg. Graduated from Central High School and the University of Minnesota.
He practiced architecture at Cerny & Assoc., then starting his own firm Lindberg Pierce Architects. He retired to Green Valley in 2005, enjoying volunteering, gardening and photography.
Survived by his wife of 64 years, Geri; sons David (Clay), Daniel (Ann) and daughter Christine (Steve), 6 grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life pending at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, Green Valley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Casa Bonita at Arroyo Gardens, 160 N. La Canada Drive, GV 85614.