James Edward Kittle went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 29, 2022 at his Green Valley home at the age of 79. Born May 28, 1942 to Harold and Sybel Kittle, he was raised in Milton, Iowa until the family moved to Martinez, California In 1956.
In high school Jim was a talented Saxophone player performing in many bands including the Blue Velvets, known for almost recording “RollOver Beethoven” before the band leader unexpectedly passed away. Jim graduated from Alhambra High School in Martinez where he met his beloved wife Barbara Minear. They married September 1, 1962. On December 14, 1971 they welcomed their daughter, Stacey Leeann Kittle.
Jim was an entrepreneur all his life. As a young boy, in Iowa, he had a paper route, and his own lawn mowing business. One of his lawn mowing jobs was the result of a bid he made to the City of Milton which was accepted. During this time, he also raised a calf. Jim took many jobs offered to him and took pride in doing his best.
At the age of 17, Jim started working after school for the F.W. Woolworth company sweeping floors. He was soon asked to join the Management Program where he advanced his career over the next thirty eight years. Jim managed several stores, was District manager for several states, and then on to the Regional Office in San Francisco, California as Director of Store Development and Store Systems until the company closed in 1997. He worked for TJ Maxx until he retired In 2005.
Jim and Barbara built a home in Quail Creek in Green Valley, Arizona where they moved to upon retiring. Jim enjoyed playing Golf and he and Barbara enjoyed traveling.
Jim had a strong faith in Jesus Christ. He served at Grace Church of Sahuarita in many areas and enjoyed participating in several musicals.
Jim is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Stacey Lubliner, son-in-law Jon Lubliner, sister Patty Monte, sister-in-law Claudia Walling and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of life for Jim at the Quail Creek Madera Clubhouse Saturday, April 30, at 11a.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone