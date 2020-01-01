James D. Bateman, of Tucson, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019. Born April 6, 1939 in Los Angeles, California, his family moved to Tucson when he was very young. He graduated from Pueblo High School in 1957.
He worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company in Green Valley and Tucson for almost 30 years. He also ran his own tax preparation business for over 40 years.
He moved to Sahuarita in 1967 and was active in the community there as a Boy Scout leader, member of the Lions Club, treasurer for his church, and later as a member of the newly formed Sahuarita Town Council.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Beverly and his sister Joan Tellam. He is survived by his wife Lisa, daughter Karen (Lew) Berish of Frisco, TX, daughter Kelly (Rob) Douglas and granddaughter Eileen Douglas of Hillsboro, OR, grandson Brennan Douglas of Seattle, WA, sister Elizabeth Miller of Tucson, brother Gale (Jan) Perry of Zellwood, FL, sister Shirley (Arthur) Robinson of Norfolk, VA, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service is planned for later in January.