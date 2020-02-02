James Conn Schultz, 80, passed away peacefully in his home in Green Valley on Jan. 22, 2020.
Jim could do it all, and did it with a smile, a can-do attitude, willingness to learn, boundless energy, and usually, with a cigar at his lips.
From his army days, serving in Germany from 1957-1959, to his long career in the steel industry in and around Chicago, to his retirement in Green Valley in 2002, he left a mark wherever he went. With his experience of renovating his 1928 home in Munster, Indiana, he and his wife, Nancy, had the skills and gusto to turn their 1970's home into a southwest inspired beauty.
Jim also enjoyed creating unique metalwork art, and they were regulars at the West Center Art Shows.
For several years, he happily volunteered as a docent at the Titan Missile Museum, logging over 3000 volunteer hours.
For fun, Jim would ride his motorcycle or, later, scooter around Green Valley, and loved playing poker with his friends.
A native of the Chicago area, Jim attended Northern Illinois University and spent many years working as a steel broker and raising three children, Nancy, Susan, and Clay, and two step- children, Eric (deceased) and Stephanie. Always close-knit, his family was by his side until his final, peaceful breath in his own home.
Memorial celebrations will be held in March in Green Valley and in July in the Chicago area. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of one's choice. Jim would be pleased if you could enjoy a cigar in his memory.