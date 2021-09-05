January 6, 1923 – August 23, 2021
On August 23, 2021, Green Valley and the world lost a true gentleman when James Brand Tenney Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife Pat by his side.
Jim was born on January 6, 1923 in Bisbee, Arizona. His parents were James Brand Tenney Sr. and Kathreen Sims. He moved to Tucson in 1926 and lived there until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Jim was proud to serve his country in World War II where he was a machinist and then a naval scout before graduating from flight training school. While in the Navy, he met his first love, Elsie Krupp, whom he married on March 5, 1945 in Alameda, California.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy, James and Elsie moved to Chicago, her home town. While there, he was an electronics technician for Motorola. It was in Illinois that Jim and Elsie happily welcomed their first child, Lois, in 1948 and were delighted again when Charlotte was born in 1951.
The family moved to Phoenix in 1951 and grew again when precious baby Parker was born in 1958. While in Phoenix, Jim remained with Motorola in electronics until 1958 when he joined Kintel and moved with his family to California.
Among his other jobs during his storied career, Jim worked as a civilian contractor for the USAF at Vandenberg Air Force base where he installed and maintained all of their closed-circuit TVs. By the ‘70s, Jim was working as a civilian contractor for the Navy traveling to Japan, the Philippines and many other destinations.
One of his proudest accomplishments was the time he spent as a NASA contractor at the Jet Propulsion Lab in Santa Barbara where he was instrumental in putting a man on the moon and the Viking landing on Mars.
Jim and his family were saddened when his beloved wife, Elsie, died in 1989. He subsequently retired in 1990 and moved to Green Valley, AZ the same year.
While in Green Valley, Jim was active in many clubs including the Hiking, Lapidary and Singles Club where he found love a second time when he met Patricia Cebe-Habersky who he married on August 17, 1991. During this time, Jim continued to be an avid volunteer, joining the Sheriff’s Auxiliary, driving for Friends Indeed and serving as a guide at both the Titan Missile Museum and the Sierrita Mine Museum. He also found time to be a Pool Monitor at Casa Paloma II. Despite all his time volunteering, Jim and Pat were avid travelers visiting many cities in Europe as well as traveling the United States.
Jim and Pat enjoyed life in Green Valley living in Desert Hills III, The Peaks and finally, Arroyo Gardens.
Jim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pat, daughters Lois Klepin (Dennis) and Parker Tenney as well as his grandchildren, Erik Davis and Danny Harrison. He is also survived by his two great-granddaughters, Allysa Davis and Mariah Davis. In addition, he is survived by his stepchildren, John Cebe (Ginger), Jack Cebe-Habersky, and Ed Cebe-Habersky (Valerie) as well as many step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, first wife Elsie, daughter Charlotte and step-daughter Diane.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.