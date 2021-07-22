Jim’s life began on July 23, 1941, in South Bend, Indiana, as the son of Albert and Geneva (Turner) (Love) Vida. He passed away on July 20, 2021, in Green Valley, Arizona. He was 79 years old. Both of his parents and two of his sisters, Karen and Kristine, preceded him in death.
On August 5, 1962, he married the former Janice Harrison (deceased). On July 25, 1989, Jim married Suzanne Colley. Both felt that fate had brought them together. He said, she was the light in his life, his soul mate, best friend and lover. He is survived by his children James A. (Jay) Love, II (Tracy), of Granger, IN; Jennifer (Love) Kress (Ben) of New Carlisle, IN; Jonathan Love (Heather) of Cassopolis, MI, and Step-Daughters Michelle (Colley) Perry of Nashville, TN, and Caroline (Colley) Hawley (Christopher) of South Bend, IN.; 10 Grandchildren all of whom will miss their Papa Bear dearly. His siblings include Karen (Love) Blume (Larry), both deceased; Kristine Love-Van Belleghem (John), both deceased, and Beverly J. Pryor of Green Valley, AZ.
In May 2005, Jim moved to Green Valley, AZ, with Suzanne and his mother, from Edwardsburg, MI, where they had lived for 18 years. He spent 5 years in Martin, TN, attending college at the University of Tennessee Martin Branch, graduating in 1964 with a BS degree. In 1966, he was drafted into the US Army and spent 5 years on active duty, with overseas tours in Korea and Vietnam. He attended Officer Candidate School, Ft. Benning, GA, receiving a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant Infantry, in July 1967. In May 1971, he was honorably discharged from active service. He continued his military career in the US Army Reserves, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and retired in 1994. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and the Bronze-Star Medal with “V” device for valor during his tours in Vietnam.
Jim graduated from South Bend Central High School in South Bend, IN, in 1959. An outstanding athlete, sports played a major role during his years at Central. As a result of his performance in high school, he was offered a full scholarship to play football for the University of Tennessee at Martin, where he played all 4 years. In 1988 he was inducted into the University of Tennessee at Martin’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
He was a life member of the Lozier VFW Post, Cassopolis, MI, and a member of the American Legion Post #50 in South Bend, IN, and the American Legion Madera Post #131, Green Valley, AZ.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Parkinson’s Support Group of Green Valley, P.O. Box 714, Green Valley, AZ, 85622.