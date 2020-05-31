JACQUELINE “JACKIE” BRAMLETT SPRINGER

4/16/1926 to 5/8/2020
Jackie Springer, 94, passed away on May 8, 2020 in Green Valley, Arizona due to complications from Covid-19. Jackie was born on April 16, 1926 in Clinton, Oklahoma to beloved parents Jack and Ethel Bramlett. Jack was a civil servant and Ethel, an artist and schoolteacher. Jackie’s grandfather, Jefferson Davis Simpson, owned the general store in Clinton. Her life adventure traversed the 20th and 21st centuries and she was a bonafide member of the “greatest generation.”
As a child Jackie lived through the Dust Bowl and Great Depression. Our family cherishes the stories she told of those difficult times. After WWII Jackie went to the University of Oklahoma where she studied Art History, joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and met her husband Vernon L. Springer. They married in 1946, and spent the next 68 years together, first living in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and then moving to Oklahoma City where they pursued and found the American Dream. They retired to Green Valley, Arizona in 1992. Jackie and Vernon spent many summers in Spring Creek, Colorado with their children and grandchildren, hiking, fishing, and enjoying the cool of the mountains.
Jackie grew up in a world of creativity, color and expression. She especially admired Western and American Indian art and was devoted to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, where she led the volunteer group.
Jackie was friendly, never met a stranger, and treasured her family and friends. She loved reading, traveling, socializing, and collecting family artifacts. Jackie was active in PEO, book club, St. Francis in the Valley Church, water aerobics and GV newcomers’ groups. She was an excellent cook and, with Vernon, hosted great parties. A proud Oklahoman and an avid Sooner fan, Jackie was known to sing and dance to” Boomer Sooner,” as well as numerous Broadway show tunes. We hold dear the memories of her beautiful white hair, red lipstick, graceful manner, and fun-loving spirit.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband, Vernon. She is survived by three children, daughter Susie Bergesen (Al) of Tucson, sons John Springer of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, and Pat Springer of Tucson. Jackie will be remembered with love by her 5 wonderful grandchildren and their families, Katie Love (Russell) and Kyle Springer of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, Matt Carter (Kristi) and John Carter (Alison) of Phoenix, AZ, and Erin Carter (Nick Pelczar) of San Francisco, CA. Jackie adored her 8 fabulous great-grandchildren, McKenna, Brooke, Kelsi, Kimberly, Davis, Charlie, Alexandra, Sam, and a baby girl soon to be born.
Jackie is deeply missed and we grieve in her honor. A celebration of Jackie’s life will take place when health conditions permit. We thank her dear friends for their kind, steadfast support and the outstanding staff at La Hacienda, who provided such compassionate and skillful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie’s name to Youth on Their Own of Tucson or the Community Food Book of Southern Arizona are appreciated.