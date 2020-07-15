Jack W. Klund, age 99, died on July 6, 2020. Jack was born on Jan. 28, 1921 to his parents James and Beatrice in New Auburn, Wisconsin. He was preceded in deaths by his brothers James and Richard. His only sister, Donna, is living in Stillwater, Minnesota. He was a selfless and devoted husband to his wife of 45 years, Arleen Hanson/ Klund. He was a loving father to his sons Jan, Karson and Kelly and his daughter Cindy
Jack graduated from Colfax High School in 1938. From 1942 to 1946 he served as a Lt. Aviator in the U. S. Navy. In 1948 he graduated from the University of Illinois with a a degree in Architecture with honors. He designed many elementary schools, high schools, churches and homes throughout the State of Wisconsin. He served numerous organizations in Madison, Wisconsin, was President of the Westside Optimist Club, Madison Area Service Club Council, ushered at Bethel Lutheran 25 years, on the Board of Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps 15 years. In Arizona he was active in Habitat for Humanity, and he and Arleen were some of the original members of Desert Hills Lutheran Church.
Jack was always in good humor, never complaining about anything , a truly wonderful and accomplished human being that was loved by many and will be very missed.