JACK H. MATSEN

On Friday, Jan, 8, 2021, Jack Matsen died peacefully with his wife, Linda of 38 years at his side. Jack had been moved from his home in Green Valley, AZ to The BeeHive Homes Assisted Living just 6 days prior to his passing.
Jack was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Omaha, Nebraska to Elmer Thorwald Matsen and Mabel Victoria Mortensen and was the youngest of 5 children, a sister Betty, and 3 brothers, Thor, Bob and Paul. Jack went through the school system in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated from South High School. Jack and his first wife, Kay, had 4 children, Laurie, Debra, Richard and Jackie. Jack and his second wife, Linda, enjoyed time with his children, 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Jack was a veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps right after high school. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the U.S. Marine Corp never left him.
Jack had been employed for 30 years by William E. Wright as VP of Sales. After retiring in 1998, Jack and Linda moved to Denver, CO. Jack began a “finished cabinetry” business which kept him busy. Linda retired in 2005 and they moved to Green Valley, AZ. Jack and Linda were avid golfers and felt fortunate to have a golf course in their own retirement community.
Jack’s children, Laurie, Debra, Rick and Jackie, stated “their Dad’s love and presence were powerful in a special way.” They shared “they will miss his infectious smile , the beautiful gleam of love that would come from his eyes, his laugh, his sense of humor and his playful teasing and hearing him whistle.”
Jack’s wife Linda shared that she “will be happy for tomorrow because of all the yesterdays with him … He would want me to smile, open my heart, love and go on.”
A family memorial will be held at a later time.