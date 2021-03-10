JACK AND CAROL PRETTYMAN

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John N. Prettyman, 73, and Carol E. (Miller) Prettyman, 75, of Green Valley, AZ. John, “Jack” as he was affectionately known, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021 and Carol passed away shortly after on Jan. 21, 2021. Jack and Carol were married in Voorhees, NJ on Oct.16, 1993 and enjoyed over 27 years of marriage.
Jack will be remembered as the proud and loving father of John J. Prettyman and his wife Tiffany of Ocean City, NJ and Kristine (Prettyman) Gilman and her husband Sukru of Orange, CA, as well as the loving grandfather of Phoebe and Chloe Prettyman and Devyn and Bryan Gilman.
Jack will also be forever remembered by his siblings Mary (Prettyman) O’Connell, Bob Prettyman, Bill Prettyman, Tom Prettyman, Joan (Prettyman) Sambucci, Judi (Prettyman) Diepold, and Susan (Prettyman) Engel.
Carol will be remembered as the proud and loving mother of Deanna (Davis) Stinger and her husband Phil of Atco, NJ, and Cara Lynn Davis of Pitman, NJ as well as the loving grandmother of Rebecca (Stinger) Downs, Philip Stinger, and Tyler Tomasco. She will be forever remembered by her sisters, Anna Wallace, Marie Hildreth, and Linda Crum.
After serving as a police officer for over 40 years, Jack retired as a Deputy Chief from the Voorhees Township Police Department in Voorhees, NJ and he and Carol moved to Arizona to live out their retirement dreams.
Carol and Jack will always be remembered for their love and devotion to one another and to their family and friends. We are blessed to have been part of their lives and we are comforted knowing that they are together forever.