J. Dwight Kidnocker was born in Ross County, OH, to Wilbur F. and Minnie Mauger Kidnocker, and passed on April 8, 2020, in Green Valley after a brief illness.
He graduated from Chillicothe High School and earned engineering degrees from Ohio State University, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He served in the United States Air Force as a pilot with the Strategic Air Command.
A design and application engineer of air pollution control systems, he became known throughout the Midwest for his many innovations in the field. He was president of Midwest Air Equipment Company, London, OH, prior to retirement in Green Valley.
He is survived by his spouse of 60 years, Mary Kidnocker. Also surviving are sister-in-law Carmen Perrine, Boise ID, three nieces, three nephews, and a number of cousins.
At Dwight’s wish, there will be no services. Memorial donations may be made to The Arid Garden, P. O. Box 86, Green Valley AZ 85622, where Dwight was a longtime volunteer.