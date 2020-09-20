Iva B Berge died Sept. 13, 2020, at 90. Born Iva Mae Bess in Warren, PA, March 10,1930, to Clyde and Edith Bess. Her teenage years were spent in Penn Yan, NY.
Very popular, she became a cheerleader and graduated high school. She aspired to be a secretary, but instead, in 1947, at 17, she married, Robert A Webster and had her first baby. They began their lives together in Rochester, NY, where they had three children, Deborah, Robert Jr. and Donna. After 22 years they divorced, but Iva was resilient. She was able to support her two older children's wishes to go to college and take care of her younger daughter, all on her own. She went to work for Hewlett Packard in Colorado Springs, Co. Following HP to Roseville, Ca, she would eventually retire after many years on the job.
Blessed with good health till her 89th year, she suffered a stroke and became less independent. Iva had a full life, but was ready to go home. She's survived by her two daughters, Deborah Webster and Donna Thom; her grandson, Corey Peterson, and son-in-law, Gregory Thom. Private memorial and cremation.