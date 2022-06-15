Irwin "Herb" Holdener

It is with sorrow and heavy hearts that the family of Irwin K. "Herb" Holdener announce his passing on June 11, 2022. He leaves behind his loving wife, Lillian, and family, son Michael Holdener and daughters Jonita Balliet and Janis Henderson. He will be greatly missed by his four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Herb was preceded in death by his grandson Mieka Edelstein, his son-in-law Keith Hayes, and Patti, his loving wife of 60 years who left us in 2004.
Herb passed peacefully at the amazing age of 99 and will be remembered for his quiet and friendly personality and his very, very active lifestyle with his wife and companion of four years, Lillian Deyerberg. Their weekly dancing was well known in Green Valley and was an inspiration to all, young and old.
Herb was a proud patriot and a 30 year veteran in the United States Air Force. He was an ceramic engineer and pilot retiring as a Lt. Col. His active military career included Chief of Engineering Division in the Atlas and Thor missile systems as well as research and development for aerospace in various capacities. He served with the 64th Troop Carrier Squadron in the South Pacific during WWII flying combat missions, during the Korean conflict he served in Germany in intelligence, and he served in Vietnam as a pilot with the 537th TCS.
Herb will be honored in a celebration of his life with a short ceremony on Tuesday. June 21 1 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622.
Herb will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a great man.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone