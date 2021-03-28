Irma Jean Beggs of Green Valley, AZ went to meet her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2021 at the age of 95. Jean was born in Mulberry Grove, IL, and lived most of her life in Creve Coeur, Il. In 1943 she married William H. Johnston, also of Creve Coeur, who died in WWII in 1945. She later married Everett H. Beggs, who was her devoted husband until his death in 2013.
Jean loved reading, especially mysteries and devotional books and her Bible. She also loved to sew and do embroidery, making several beautiful quilts and pillows. Her other love was working with children, serving as a Girl Scout leader and Sunday School teacher.
Jean enjoyed traveling, and planned several great family vacations over the years, both sightseeing and visiting relatives. After retirement, she and Everett took some cruises and traveled to Arizona as snowbirds, until they moved there in 2012.
She was predeceased by her younger brother Paul, and leaves her brother John Dotray of MN, as well as daughters and a son, Carol Shinkle (Charles) of Az, Thomas Beggs (Jamee) of WI, and Terri Griggs of OH. Also left to remember her are seven grandchildren, Timothy Shinkle of CA, Amanda Donohue of NJ, Devin Beggs of MN, Erin Treder of WI, Jason Griggs of AL, Laura Kluball of GA, and Sarah Griggs of OH, as well as three great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank the good people at Prestige Assisted Living in Green Valley for the loving care they gave Jean, and Hospice Family Care for giving her comfort.
A graveside service will be held April 1, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery, 18751 S. La Canada Drive, Sahuarita, AZ. Jean would have loved to have memorial donations made to an organization that benefits veterans, or to your local food bank, or to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.