Irene Peterson passed away at her home in Green Valley, Arizona on Sunday morning, March 6, 2022, from the effects of a short bout with cancer.
She was the daughter of Louis C. Simon and Gertrude L. Simon, (nee Vonk). Irene was born 1953 in The Hague, Netherlands. She immigrated with her family to the United States in 1960. Irene attended grade school and St. Andrews high school in Pasadena, California. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from California State University, Los Angeles. She married Richard T. Peterson in 1977, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She worked in the insurance industry before changing professions and becoming a Certified Public Accountant, and then worked in the fiscal departments for the cities of Henderson, NV, Pasadena and Simi Valley, California. She retired from the City of Simi Valley in 2021 and moved to Green Valley, AZ.
Irene enjoyed reading, movies, and visiting museums, festivals, and cultural events. She also gave to many animal causes. She will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
She was predeceased by her husband and parents. Irene is survived by her brothers Ronald Simon, Bernard Simon and Harry Simon.
No funeral services are scheduled. Green Valley Mortuary and Cemetery, in Sahuarita, AZ will handle cremation and assist family and friends in scattering her ashes. A donation to a charity of choice in lieu of flowers as a tribute to Irene will be appreciated. Family and friends may visit Irene’s memorial on https://www.greenvalleymortuary.net/obituary to offer condolences and sign a guestbook.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone