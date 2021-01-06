1927 to 2021
ROGERS, AR — Sammie Iree Boyter, 93, of Rogers, AR, formerly of Medicine Lodge, KS and Green Valley, AZ, died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Magnolia Place, Rogers, AR. She was born Dec. 11, 1927 near Clarendon, TX, the second of six children born to W. R. & Carol (Walls) Hill.
Iree’s family moved to Dodge City, KS in 1944 where Iree graduated from Dodge City High School in 1945. She completed a three-month emergency training course for teachers and at age 17 began teaching in a country school near Dodge City where she taught for one year.
She married Joe Boyter on Oct. 11, 1946 in Dalhart, TX. In October 1947, Joe and Iree moved to Medicine Lodge, where Joe had purchased a tire recapping business. Iree worked for Dillman Shaw as an oil lease broker; Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce; legal secretary for Raymond Eggleston & Ralph C. Hall and was a full partner in Boyter Tires doing all the bookkeeping for years.
In 1978, Iree returned to college to combat the “empty nest” syndrome, the result of her youngest child leaving home. She graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, OK in May 1982 with a Liberal Arts degree. In September 2000, they sold their home in Medicine Lodge and moved to Green Valley, AZ where they lived until November 2013, moving to Rogers, AR to be closer to family and friends.
Iree wrote creatively for most of her life and won several awards for her poetry and prose while in college and also received an honorable mention in a state contest. She enjoyed reading, doing needlework, scrapbooking, writing, camping, traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, friends and people from other countries.
She served six years on the Medicine Lodge City Council and was a member of the Housing Authority Board, the Library Board, the monthly Book Club and was an active member of the Church of Christ.
Iree was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a good friend to many.
Iree is survived by her daughter, Joree Friedly and husband Roger of Hoisington, KS; son, Lane Boyter and wife Jacque of Rogers, AR; daughter-in-law, Marilyn (Boyter) Talbott and husband Merle of Wichita, KS; sister, Jane Underwood of Derby, KS; brother, David Hill and wife LaVerna of Green Valley, AZ; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces & friends.
She was preceded in death by Joe, her husband of 70-plus years; son, Mark Boyter; parents; sisters, Lucy Jo (McMillen) Flowers, Patricia Welsh and Faye Davenport.
Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from noon until 8 p.m. at Larrison Funeral Home, 120 E. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, KS 67104. A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Medicine Lodge Lincoln Library, in care of Larrison Funeral Home, 120 E. Lincoln, Medicine Lodge, KS 67104. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.