Inga Lena Spivak
1/22/1936 - 5/23/2023
Inga was born in Varnamo, Sweden. She received her University degree in Jonskopping and taught grade school in Gothenburg. During long summer breaks, she spent time in Paris, studying French and became involved with the International Service Group, SCI (Service Civil
International). With SCI, she worked in Spain and then, in 1963, Algeria, where she met her future husband Ron at a work camp situated in an abandoned French Foreign Legion fort in the western mountains near the city of Tlemcen. The work involved building a new village, along with the villagers, near the old one destroyed by the French during the War of Independence.
After 4 months, Inga and Ron left camp together and hitchhiked across North Africa to Israel, where Ron found work and stayed on, but Inga, not being Jewish, had to return to Sweden.
Ron eventually followed and left for Sweden, and on Nov. 21, 1964, they were married in Gothenburg. Two years later, they left with their baby boy Noah, and with much accumulated Swedish furniture, they sailed back to the U.S.
They lived in Manhattan for a few years, where second son Jonah was born.
The family then bought an old farmhouse in Mahopac, NY. Inga became an avid gardener and also acquired two Nubian milk goats so she could make her own yogurt and so her two growing boys could thrive on the rich and delicious goat's milk.
In her spare time, she became a self-taught handweaver. Using a Swedish Glimakra loom installed in the attic of the farmhouse, she specialized in handweaving one-of-a-kind capes, shawls and jackets, and in 1976 with her family, two dogs, goats and cat, moved to Shaftsbury, Vermont.
There in a two-story barn behind a classic colonial home, she, with her husband, began Hawkins House, a contemporary Crafts Gallery.
While handweaving in Shaftsbury, Inga met John and Bo Derek. They visited her weaving studio in the barn. It was 1979, and they were filming the movie “10.” They loved Inga’s work and commissioned her to weave Bo Derek’s gown for the next year’s upcoming Academy Awards ceremony.
In 1980, Hawkins House Crafts moved to Bennington, Vermont, taking over the Ed Levin Jewelry workshop on the corner of North and County streets. The gallery soon doubled in size and doubled again. Inga was busy both managing the gallery and attending juried craft shows sponsored by the American Crafts Council in Baltimore, Morristown, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and more.
Searching for jewelry for their gallery led Inga and Ron to explore the Southwest both in Gallup, New Mexico, and then to the world-renowned Tucson Gem Show. Conveniently scheduled in February when the weather is not so great in Vermont, they were able to slate their passion for mountain hiking one day and jewelry/gem shopping the next.
Then in 2005, Inga and Ron bought a townhome in Green Valley, a mostly retirement community 20 miles south of Tucson. Officially becoming snowbirds, they thus began their long commute, with winters in Arizona and summers in Vermont. In 2019, they moved to Green Valley full-time.
Inga is survived by her husband, Ron, her sons, Jonah and Noah, and grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Claire, Laura and Rikard.