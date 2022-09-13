The Copper World project

Damon Bowen took this photo on his last night on his property at the edge of the Copper World project. 

 Damon Bowen

I sold my property near the Copper World project. The work is moving ahead so fast I am a stranger, a guest on my own drive.

The reclamation pond of toxic liquid from Hudbay's Copper World will be about 300 yards directly upslope from my five acres. 

Damon Bowen lives in Oregon.

