HUBERT LYNN WRAY

Lynn Wray was born on April 17, 1924 in Pickering, MO to Omer and Josephine (McKee) Wray and died on May 12, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ. He had one brother, Milton, and his wife Betty Wray (Park) who both have proceeded him in death.
Lynn grew up in Maryville, MO. After graduating from high school in 1941, he attended Northwest Missouri State College for two years. In 1943 he entered the Navy and later graduated from Officer Training School with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Southern California.
In 1946, while in the Navy, he met Navy nurse Lt. JG, Elizabeth (Betty) Park. After a whirlwind romance, they were married in Denver, CO on August 23, 1946.
In 1950, Betty and Lynn and their children at the time joined the Roman Catholic Church. Together they had a loving family of 13 children: David, Diane, John, Paul, Peter, James, Stephen, Marianne, Joanne, Dana, Joseph, Vincent and Lori.
While in Denver, Lynn was active in Boy Scouting and received the St George Catholic Scouting Award from the Diocese of Denver, Colorado.
Lynn was a longstanding member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers and served as Chapter President for two years.
In 1976, he opened an office as a Consulting Engineer for Building Mechanical Systems in Denver. Lynn was a pioneer in the field of testing, adjusting and balancing heating and air conditioning systems in buildings. In addition, he co-authored several texts and taught many classes on the subject.
He served as a professional engineer for the state of Colorado’s “Building Energy Conservation Program.”
In 1977, Betty and Lynn moved to Grand Lake, CO where Lynn served as Mayor Pro-Tem for 12 years and was active in the small Catholic church.
In 1996, they moved to Green Valley, AZ. Lynn served as a Lector and Co-Leader of the RCIA Program for Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.
Lynn loved his family, engineering, baseball and jazz music.
A memorial mass for both Lynn and Betty will be held in Denver, CO with family.