HUBERT GENE ETTER

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, H. Gene Etter passed away at the age of 89 in Green Valley, AZ. Born April 23, 1932 in Whitestown, IN, he was the only child of Harry G. and Opal V. Etter.
A graduate of Whitestown H.S. and Indiana Central Business College, he enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean War, rising to the rank of sergeant. He returned to Whitestown after service and spent many years as an active member of the community serving in many volunteer capacities including 12 years on the Lebanon School board and coaching numerous little league teams.
In later years he moved to Green Valley, AZ, with his wife Dotti and thoroughly enjoyed playing golf, cards, and drinking coffee with his friends. He had a love for music, especially from a grand pipe organ.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Steven, and beloved dog Rocky. He is survived by his former wife Dottie Etter, his children Mike (Cathy) Etter, Debbie (Bill) Bubenzer, Doug (Tiffany) Etter and their mother Ramona M. Etter. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jason Etter, Megan (Corey) Kronser, Lauren Etter, Samantha Etter, Andrew Etter, Marissa Etter and great-grandchildren Liam and Nolan Etter.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations, if one wishes, may be made to The Animal League of Green Valley (www.talgv.org).