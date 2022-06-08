HERBERT JOHN PAHORESKY

Herb passed away peacefully in his home in Green Valley on May 24, 2022. He died of a broken heart and complications from a broken hip.
He is survived by his son Paul (wife Christine), daughter Cyndi, brother Bob (wife Ellen), sister Donna (husband Tom), daughter and son-in-laws, Steven, Mark (wife Tammy) and Brenda (husband Steve). He had 9 grandchildren: Kevin (wife Abby), Kelly, Triston, Daria, Ashana, Rebecca, Joe, Eve and Ford as well as one great grandson, Wyatt.
Known by his friends as someone who would make smalltalk with anyone and always good for an interesting story and laugh, Herb would be the first to tell you that he lived in Alaska for 25 years before moving to Green Valley with his wife Margaret. They were avid travelers around the world and loved cruising. As everyone knew, Herb loved eating and enjoying fine wines from around the world with family and friends.
Before retirement, Herb had a career in the Air Force, in housing and services, and retired after 20 years as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his career, he moved his family from Japan to Alaska and everywhere in between.
The funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on June 14 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley. His internment will be at Green Valley Mortuary immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Our Lady of the Valley Parish, 505 N La Canada Drive, Green Valley, AZ 85614.
