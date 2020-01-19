HENRY (HARRY) RUSSELL JR.

Henry Sturgis (Harry) Russell, Jr. died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 21. He was born in Carpinteria, California, on April 10, 1927, the son of Henry S. Russell and Carolyn Towle.
He grew up on a lemon ranch and riding horses daily. He attended and graduated from the Cate School, where he won the horseman trophy.
He served in the US Navy on Guam and returned to attend Harvard College, class of 1950. While at Harvard, he was a member of the Speakers Club and played in the Hasty Pudding Show.
He married his wife, Patty Jewell, in 1950 in Newton, Massachusetts.
They lived in Stow, MA, for 40 years and raised a family. He volunteered on the Stow School Committee and attended the Church of the
Good Shepherd in Acton, MA, where he served on the Vestry and was Senior Warden.
He was employed at Waltham Bag and Paper. After retirement, he was Dean of Admissions at Chapel Hill Chauncey Hall School, he was a trustee and later President of the Board of Trustees at Lawrence Academy in Groton, MA, and President of Concord, MA, Family Service.
He moved to Green Valley, AZ in 1993 and enjoyed a rafting trip down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon.
He was involved in St. Francis in the Valley Church, where he was Senior Warden and member of the Vestry.
He retired and was active living at La Posada retirement community. He sang in the Green Valley Community Chorus for many years and was
a passionate reader and crossword puzzler.
He had a love of travel, wines and music, but what was most important to him was the love of family. He had two stepsisters and two stepbrothers in Big Horn, WY.
He leaves his wife, Patty, and children Sandy of Green Valley, AZ, Sally in Sterling, VA, and Ted with wife Brenda in Madison, NJ, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, his sister Susan Russell of
Phoenix, AZ and his late brother Col. Howland S. Russell.
A memorial service will be held at St. Francis in the Valley, Green Valley on Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m., and another at Church of the Redeemer, Sorrento, ME, with burial in the family plot in Sullivan Harbor, ME, where he and his family has a summer home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Francis Trust or Cate School, Carpinteria, California.