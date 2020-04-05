Henry Coleman, 84, of Green Valley, Arizona died in his home on May 29, 2020. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Leslie (Brett) Harrison and Deborah (Kevin) Carney; 5 grandchildren, Owen, Zane, Tabitha, Nora and June; sisters Helene Mass-Waysenson and Brenda Fugazzotto, and many friends including his group at the Posada coffee house. Henry was predeceased by his longtime partner Carol Besch.
Henry was born in Antwerp, Belgium to Regina and Samuel Mass of Poland. When he was only 5 years old, he and his sister Mini boarded one of the last transport ships out of Europe to escape the Nazis. Their younger sister Helene was too young to be included on the transport. Henry was adopted by Marvin and Charlotte Coleman of Glencoe, Illinois, where he grew up with his siblings Philip, Lawrence, Brenda and Mimi. Marvin and Charlotte were able to locate his sister Helene in France, and Henry, Mimi and Helene were reunited.
Henry attended the University of Arizona where he was an active member of his fraternity, Zeta Beta Tau. He kept in touch with many of his fraternity brothers throughout his life. Henry was a veteran who served his country in the Korean War.
Henry spent several summers working horses on ranches in Montana. He loved animals, but had a particular fondness for cats. Henry and Carol adopted many cats over their years together. The couple, along with their cats, traveled frequently in their RV, making friends at rallies all over the U.S. and parts of Mexico. Henry was a recreational pilot and flew around the world with his brother Philip and returned with stories he liked to share. Henry loved history and was an ardent reader.
Henry will be remembered for his infectious smile and laugh, his signature long, gray ponytail and outback hat.
Due to the unusual circumstances at this time, there are no immediate plans for a service or memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Animal League of Green Valley.