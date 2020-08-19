Henry Carl (Hank) Slagter died at his La Posada home on July 30, 2020. He was born 94 years ago in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to John and Martha Cords Slagter.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Pattee Slagter. They had been married for 66 years. He is also survived by a nephew, and two nieces.
In high school, Hank played baseball, was editor of his class yearbook, and valedictorian of his graduation class. He was accepted into the V-12 Program, and studied for two years at Northwestern University. After Active status in the U.S. Navy, he continued his education at the University of Michigan, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. He entered the General Electric Engineering Training Program and accepted a permanent position in the GE Naval Ordnance Division at Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He next transferred to the GE Research & Development Laboratory in Ithaca, New York, and then moved on to Varian Associates in Palo Alto, California. Hank received a Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering from San Jose State University. In 1989 he retired as Facilities Manager at GTE Government Systems in Mountain View, CA.
Hank and Ann built a home in Gleneden Beach on the Oregon coast, and moved there after retiring. Several years later, they built another in Prescott, AZ. From there, they moved to Green Valley in 2004 and to La Posada in 2010.
Per his request, there will be no memorial service. Internment will be in the La Posada Columbarium.