Henry (Hank) Bridenhagen passed away peacefully in his home in Green Valley on March 13, 2022 at age 90.
Henry was born August 17, 1931 in Portland, Oregon to Henry & Elvira Bridenhagen. After graduating from Cleveland High School he entered the draft and proudly served his country during the Korean conflict as a Corporal in the US Army. Fittingly, he was stationed in Germany.
After returning home, he met the love of his life, Donna. They married in 1955 and enjoyed 48 years together, raising two daughters, Linda Proctor of Pendleton, Oregon and Jan (Joe) Hutton of Green Valley. Henry worked for 29 years as a Carman for SP&S Railroad and later Burlington Northern.
After their retirements, Henry and Donna moved to Green Valley in 1993 where they made many friends and lived very active social lives. They were longtime members of Desert Hills Golf Club. After Donna’s death in 2003, Henry found a loving relationship with his dear companion Janie Crabb.
Throughout his life, Henry loved playing and watching sports. In high school he played baseball, football and basketball; as a young man he continued playing baseball in Portland city leagues and enjoyed playing golf and bowling in multiple leagues.
He was also known as Mr. Fix-It having the uncanny knack of being able to fix just about anything. Many friends and family called on him to help out with projects and he did so happily.
Henry is survived by his companion Janie, his daughters and son-in-law, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
At his request there will be no service. Donations in his honor may be made to your favorite veteran’s support organization or to Soulistic Hospice, PO Box 1990, Tubac, AZ, 85646.
