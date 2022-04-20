HELENE V. POWERS

My fiercely independent friend went to the great gathering in the sky on Tuesday 5 April 2022. Crystal was a Cost Accountant by trade, and a Seamstress and Organic Gardener by choice. She was always on time and prepared for anything, always. She traveled the world with and without her husband Sierra, and they resided in Seattle, Utah, Hawaii, and finally settled in Villas West of Green Valley, where she was an esteemed and longtime board member responsible for the landscape.
With Crystal it was “what you see is what you get.” She was unpretentious, intelligent, candid to a fault, trustworthy, loyal, patriotic, funny, a lover of seafood, an old school hippie, music lover, pot smoker, and margarita and wine drinker.
She was preceded in death by her soul mate and husband Richard “Sierra” Powers, brother Don Kirvan, longtime friend Butch Kwan, her friend and neighbor Angie Fry Bull, and a host of other neighbors and friends in the Villas West community.
Crystal was Ohana, she was an awesome friend and neighbor, and we will all miss her terribly.
If you’re interested, a small donation can be made in her honor to the American Legion Madera Post 131, on Esperanza where she was an Auxiliary member and volunteer. 249 W. Esperanza Blvd, Green Valley AZ 85614
