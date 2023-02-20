Helen Marie Calcut, of Green Valley, AZ passed on to a better place Jan. 30, 2023. Helen, born Helen Marie Derck on Sept. 4, 1934 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Thomas, who passed in March of 2014.
Helen grew up a farmer's daughter and spent the majority of her life in the Ann Arbor area. She is the daughter of Paul E. and Vera Derck; sister of older brother Lawrence Derck, also of Michigan, then Green Valley and who preceded her in death; and sister-in-law of his widowed wife Elizabeth Derck, also originally from Michigan and now living in Green Valley.
Helen is survived by the aforementioned Elizabeth (Penny) Derck; her younger sister Margaret Derck of Edmore, Michigan; her son and fellow football and all-around sports loving fan and rooting partner, Kenneth R Calcut and his wife Jacinta M. Calcut (Kaszubowski); their two daughters Nicole Oehlers (Shelide) and husband Chris Oehlers, and Carissa Todd (Calcut) and her husband Jason Todd. Helen also leaves two great grandchildren, Caitlyn (13) and Quinn (8), daughters of Nicole and Chris.
Helen enjoyed spending time with her many dear friends in Green Valley, her family, who visited often, watching sports, contemplating and managing home improvements, and keeping up on world events. She, maybe because of her farm upbringing or maybe naturally, loved being outdoors amongst nature. She liked "playing in the dirt”– as she would put it. Planting flowers, cactus, shrubbery, and caring for them.
When time allows and is appropriate for all, there will be a Celebration of Life luncheon in Green Valley with friends and a requiem memorial mass held in Michigan amongst family.
...God saw you were getting tired, Mother, and a cure was not to be
So he put his arms around you and whispered "Come hither, come to me"
With tearful eyes we remember you and grieve your passing away – we wanted you forever, but could not make you stay
A golden heart stopped beating. Hard working hands now rest. God heal our hearts and remind us all – you only take the best.
