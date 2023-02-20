Helen Calcut-3inch.jpg

Helen Marie Calcut

Helen Marie Calcut, of Green Valley, AZ passed on to a better place Jan. 30, 2023. Helen, born Helen Marie Derck on Sept. 4, 1934 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Thomas, who passed in March of 2014.

Helen grew up a farmer's daughter and spent the majority of her life in the Ann Arbor area. She is the daughter of Paul E. and Vera Derck; sister of older brother Lawrence Derck, also of Michigan, then Green Valley and who preceded her in death; and sister-in-law of his widowed wife Elizabeth Derck, also originally from Michigan and now living in Green Valley.

