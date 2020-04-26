Helen Hanselmann was born in 1933 in Boulder, Colorado to Richard and Ruth Montgomery. She passed away peacefully on 3/17/2020 in Green Valley, AZ, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Helen grew up in Colorado, graduating from Estes Park High School. She earned a degree in Elementary Education and Masters Degrees in Music and Library Science. Helen was the beloved library Media Specialist at Cache La Poudre Elementary School until she retired in 1988.
Helen's hobbies, talents and accomplishments paint a broad stroke: actress, composer, poet, storyteller, talent show participant, pianist, square/tap/folk dancer, seamstress, triathlete, puzzler, soprano, scuba diver — her creative mind was always going. Helen's biggest production was a children's opera, The Remarkable Bride, she composed and performed with local children in Greeley, Colorado. She also helped develop a successful performance hall from a run-down steam plant in Salida, Colorado.
Helen's adventurous spirit led her on cross country road trips in her Honda Fit, visiting National Parks, kids and grandkids, participating in educational ventures and fueling her love of nature. A recent perusing of her iPad photos revealed bugs, rocks, trees, mountains, flowers, clouds and all things beautiful. Helen's last big adventure was Glamping at the Albuquerque Balloon Festival with her daughter.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother Richard (RoseAnn), sister Dorothy (Harry) and her four children John (Gillian), Andy (Rachel), Walter (Liz) and Jennifer (Preston). Helen has numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Her friendships are many and devoted — she will be truly missed.
Special thanks to the residents and staff at La Posada. You gave a very special joy to our mom! Memorial contributions may be made to The Conservation Fund (conservationfund.org)