HELEN ELAINE (PUNKY) GRIGGS

Punky Griggs passed away at the age of 100 on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, peacefully, with family at her side and virtually present. She was born on March 4, 1921 in Oneonta, New York to Frederick Lansing and Lois (Warner) Hallenbeck. Punky graduated from the State University of New York in Oneonta in 1942 with a BS degree in Education. She married the love of her life, Stewart Latham Griggs, M.D., on June 26, 1942 in Oneonta, New York.
After World War II, Punky and Stew relocated to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where Stew was the first pediatrician north of Milwaukee. There, Punky raised her family, established lifelong friendships, and was active in Union Congregational Church, UCC. Punky was a natural leader. She served as president of many volunteer organizations including the Green Bay Service League and Church Women United of Brown County. She inspired many young women as a Girl Scout leader for 15 years. Punky was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for 60 years and helped to organize Chapter DF in Sturgeon Bay Wisconsin.
After raising their family, Punky and Stew moved to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and Punky became involved in Door County activities, especially as president of Door County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary where she helped to institute the Lifeline program for those living alone. Living near Lake Michigan and the bay of Green Bay afforded the opportunity to continue her love of sailing with Stew.
In retirement, Punky and Stew moved to Green Valley, Arizona. Punky continued her leadership as a member of Valley Presbyterian Church where she served as elder, was chair of the Pastoral Care Committee, and co-founded the Stephen Ministry program in 1996 — serving as a Stephen Ministry Leader for over 15 years.
Punky loved to read biographies. In fact, she wrote her own called “Grandma’s Ramblings.” She loved her family and her home. She skied the mountains of Colorado, Montana, and Utah, sailed the Great Lakes in a 35-foot sailboat “Dancer,” hiked the Grand Canyon in her 70s, and swam a half mile each day. She lived an active life for many years. For Punky, life was always an adventure; whether she was serving the community, caring for others, traveling with Stew, gardening, practicing piano, or enjoying her grandchildren. She had an inquisitive mind and was always reading the best sellers — both fiction and non-fiction — but always reading!
Punky was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Clyde Hallenbeck, her sister Jayne (Roberts), and her beloved husband Stew. Punky is survived by her five children — Jacqueline Smith (Steven), Thomas Griggs (Mary), Peter Griggs (Linda Tutt), Barbara Ottum (Jeffrey), David Griggs (Michelle) — and her grandchildren — Benjamin Griggs, Gregory Smith (Karen), David Smith (Tracy), Stewart Christopher Griggs, Amanda Griggs (AJ Linnemann), Daniel Frayer-Griggs (Jennifer), Michael Ottum, Christina Gifford (Kyle), Lisa Holmes (William), Alexander Griggs (Nikki), and Samantha Henley (DJ). Punky has also been thrilled to welcome 15 great-grandchildren into the world; a legacy to be sure.
We will miss Mom, Grandma, Great-grandma, Friend, but however she is addressed, she remains “Punky” — an extraordinary woman, enthused with life and an ever-expanding circle of friends and family.
The family expresses its gratitude to the amazing caregivers at La Posada and Valor Hospice.
Punky supported many causes throughout her life. Memorials may be made in her name to the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held at Valley Presbyterian Church on August 25, 2021 at 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Sturgeon Bay, WI, later in the fall.