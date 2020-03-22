HELEN BONENBERGER

Helen M. Bonenberger, 92, former resident of Green Valley since 1982, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, at The Oaks assisted living community near her daughter in Gilbert, Arizona, which was her home for the past 9 months.
Helen was born on Nov. 13, 1927, in Blairstown, Missouri, to Chester and Ida Coulter. After moving to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, she married Charles A. Bonenberger in 1950. In 1958, they moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma, and operated an insurance agency together until their retirement to Green Valley in 1982. They were active members at Green Valley Baptist Church for many years until his death in 1999, just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Helen continued her commitment to serving the Lord through her church in official capacities for another 15 years.
Helen lived her life selflessly — loving and serving her family, friends, neighbors, church, and others in need. She was a woman of many talents including leading by loving example, integrity, strength of character, diplomacy, self-control, cooking, and sewing. Her favorite times were those spent with all of her family together, enjoying their love for one another. She took each day at a time and graciously accepted what was necessary. Even in her last days, she was not a worrier or complainer but was prepared for her new home in heaven.
In addition to her husband Charles, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lee, and sister Kay. She is survived by her daughter Myra (Russell) Phillips of Gilbert, Arizona; her son Bob (Linda) Bonenberger of Aurora, Colorado; three grandchildren JD, Mary Anne, and Amy; one great-granddaughter Kate; and other extended family and special friends. She will be loved and missed by all.
Graveside services for immediate family were held at 2 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Green Valley Mortuary and Memorial Garden and were conducted by John Guillott, pastor of Green Valley Baptist Church. Remembrances may be directed to the Building Improvement Fund at Green Valley Baptist Church, 1111 North La Cañada, Green Valley, AZ 85614.