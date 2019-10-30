Harriett W. Sheldon died Oct. 25, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. at her home at La Hacienda of the La Posada Retirement Center in Green Valley, AZ. She was 97 years old.
Harriett had a varied and interesting life. Born in 1921 in Burlington, Iowa, where she lived for 37 years, Harriett was the oldest of 3 children; she had twin brothers, William and Dale, who preceded her in death. Harriett graduated from high school with honors and received two letters: the first was in music — she played string bass in both the orchestra and concert band — and the second was in athletics for playing golf. Harriett attended Burlington Junior college for one year, but chose not to finish college because she had a job waiting for her as a switchboard operator and receptionist at the Burlington Hospital. From this experience she was asked to work for Dr. D.F. Huston, an eyes, ear, nose, throat specialist, as well as the Civil Air Patrol Examiner for young pilots, one of whom was Harriett's fiancé, Raymond K. Sheldon.
A "Cradle Methodist," Harriett was raised in Grace Methodist Church in Burlington, where her grandparents and parents were active members. It was understood that Harriett would be married there. During the two-year engagement period, plans were being made for that event. When Raymond went through his training as a B-24 bomber pilot, Harriett accompanied him at times to training; however, canceled furloughs interfered with their wedding plans. So family and friends advised Harriett to join Ray in Arkansas. They were married at the Winfield Memorial Methodist Church in Little Rock, Arkansas on April 2, 1943. Ray and Harriett celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2013.
Harriett's church upbringing influenced her role as a wife and she patterned that role after the description of a godly wife in Psalms 31 in the Bible. Harriett was well known for her expertise in cooking, homemaking and tailoring. As a Depression Era wife, and the mother of 3 children, Harriett knew how to maintain a vegetable garden, can food, sew, manage the budget, and make a dollar stretch. She made her husband's clothes and all of her children's clothes, as well as four large braided rugs. Harriett contributed to the household income by doing alterations for people and later by hemming pants for the ROTC of the University of Arizona.
Following the 1957 Asian flu epidemic, Harriett's doctor advised her to move to a warmer climate for her recurring bronchitis. Harriett, Ray and family moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1958, where Raymond transferred and continued working for the U.S. Postal Service. The entire family became active members of Christ Church United Methodist in Tucson. Ray and Harriett helped to build a new addition to the church. Raymond was a lay leader there and Harriett was a counselor for the Methodist Youth Fellowship. She was a driver and camp counselor for several of the MYF Pine Canyon Retreats.
In addition to church activities and taking classes in tailoring and home economics at the University of Arizona, Harriett participated in the Pima County Homemaker's Club, where she was asked to become a sewing instructor. As a result of the connections she made, Harriett was asked if she would do alterations of uniforms for the ROTC Drill Team at the University of Arizona, which she did every spring and fall semester for a few years. When the children reached their upper grades in school, Harriett took additional classes at the U of A, in the medical field this time, hoping to return to full-time work as a doctor's assistant. Following another flu epidemic in 1968, Harriett was asked to assist two doctors in Tucson for 2 years. Then Raymond's promotion to personnel manager took Ray, Harriett, and Susan to Denver, CO in 1970, where they lived 3 years. After the nationwide restructuring of the postal service, Ray took early retirement and pursued a career in real estate.
In 1973 Ray and Harriett moved back to Arizona, to Green Valley, where Ray sold houses and Harriett kept the books. In 1975, Raymond and Harriett purchased a real estate franchise and opened Century 21 Sheldon Real Estate, which they owned and operated for 15 years. With Raymond as the broker, Harriett obtained her real estate license as well and became the office manager of the business, overseeing the work of as many as 25 sales people. Additionally, Harriett pursued opening a postal station at the rear of their real estate office. Harriett was Postmaster of the first United States Postal Station in Green Valley, which was the first in the country with a drive-up window. During her working years, Harriett was an active member of the Soroptimists, a women's business club. In 1991, Sheldon Realty merged with Dick Smith Realty.
Harriett and Raymond owned their home on Paseo de Iris for 28 years. As members of the Green Valley Country Club, Harriett and Ray played golf and will long be remembered for their beautiful home on the golf course and for their many kindnesses to their neighbors. The couple will also be remembered for their smooth moves on the dance floor and their love of playing contract bridge, which they played regularly with their many friends in Green Valley, including those at La Posada. After retirement, Harriett and Ray spent summers at their second home in Show Low. As a result of a climbing accident while fishing in the White Mountains in 1990, Harriett had a complete knee replacement, which curtailed her physical activities, such as dancing and playing golf, but not her pleasant, outgoing attitude. Harriett continued to sew, play bridge, and attend church. Harriett and Raymond moved into a Garden Home at La Posada in September of 2006, where they lived for 5 years. They made a third move to an apartment at La Joya in November of 2011.
Harriett has been a member of the United Methodist Green Valley Church since 1973, where she held numerous leadership positions, including Lay Leader, chairman of the Beautification Committee, and chairman of the Administrative Board. Due to her long history of church involvement, Harriett was a key resource for providing church history information for the church's 50th anniversary celebration in 2013.
Harriett Sheldon was preceded in death by her son Paul Sheldon in August of 2012, by her husband Raymond Sheldon in October of 2013, and by granddaughter Jayme Sheldon Harkin in 2019. Paul Sheldon is survived by his son Nick Sheldon of Tucson. Harriett is survived by her two daughters, Pamela Sheldon Crowder of Batesville, Mississippi, with her children Jonathan Van Sice and Janette McLaughlin of Yucaipa, CA, and her 6 stepchildren; and Susan Sheldon of Chandler, Arizona, with her children Aaron Stitcher of Tempe, AZ, and Stefanie Stichter Duncan of Sahuarita, AZ.