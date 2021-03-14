HAROLD WILLIAM PAXTON, PH.D.

February 6, 1927 to March 8, 2021
Dr. Harold W. Paxton, born in Goldsboro, England in 1927, earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the University of Manchester and his Ph.D. from the University of Birmingham. Upon completion of his formal schooling, Dr. Paxton and his wife, Ann, moved to the United States in 1953. Dr. Paxton started his professional career in Pittsburgh, PA at the Carnegie institute of Technology (subsequently Carnegie Mellon University) as an Assistant Professor in Metallurgy. He rose to become the Head of the Department of Metallurgy and Materials Science and Director of the Metals Research Lab in 1966.
Dr. Paxton went on to serve as a visiting professor at both the Imperial College in London, England and MIT in Boston, MA in 1970. He then served as the Vice President for Research at the US Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA before returning to CMU as the US Steel Professor of Metallurgy and Materials Science. During his over 50 years of service to CMU, he and his wife Ann raised four children.
Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Paxton was invited to give keynote lectures all over the world and received numerous awards for his work.
In 1996, he retired as Professor Emeritus from CMU and, along with Ann, relocated to Green Valley, AZ. In addition to being an avid golfer, Dr. Paxton served on the Community Performance and Art Center as a Board member in 2008 and Chairman in January of 2009. From 2011 until 2020, he also served on the Community Advisory Board of AZPM, the parent of NPR and PBS.
Dr. Paxton travelled the world widely and stayed active in the many professional societies of which he was a member. Although he left Pittsburgh after a long and prestigious career, he stayed in close touch with his Pittsburgh life, including a sometimes disappointing devotion to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dr. Paxton is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Ann D. Paxton, and his children, Jane Wasilov, Sally Paxton, Anthony Paxton, and Nigel Paxton, along with six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.