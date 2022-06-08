HAROLD T. WOLFE, SR.

Harold Tillman ‘Hap’ Wolfe, Sr., passed away May 18, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.
He was born April 11, 1929, to Dorothy (Dray) and George Wolfe, Sr., in Olympia, WA, where he attended Lincoln Elementary School. He graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma, then nearby College (now University) of Puget Sound. Studies also included coursework at Pacific Lutheran University.
Before launching his stateside career, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1951, graduating from Officer Candidate School in September 1952, and served in the Korean Conflict until 1953 as a forward observer on the frontline, for which he received a Purple Heart and was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor, for meritorious service in a combat zone.
He returned to Washington in 1953 and the following year, married Barbara Mary Bell of Tacoma, who was studying to be a teacher when they met in college. He completed a major in Business Administration, graduating in 1955.
He also served in the Army Reserves until 1961.
The couple shared three wonderful sons.
Following a brief stint with JCPenney, his career turned to the banking industry, in which he served at American Savings and eventually Capital Savings & Loan, where he was employed from 1961 to retirement as CEO in 1987.
Over the years, he served the community as chair of Thurston County Planning Commission, a founding member of South Puget Sound Community College, Commodore of Olympia Yacht Club, several other organizations, and continued as a longtime member of Olympia Kiwanis.
He and Barbara thoroughly enjoyed many years of pleasure boating with family and friends, world travels, playing bridge, tennis, participating in predicted log races internationally, piloting small planes, and reading the latest bestselling novel.
Barbara passed away in 2012.
Hap is survived by the couple’s three sons and their wives: Hal Jr. (Carol), Bob (Carolyn) and Tom (Cynthia); 10 grandsons and 9 great-grandchildren. Siblings include Bill of Boise, and Betty of Mercer Island, both deceased.
In recent years, he wintered in Green Valley, where he was a member of Triumph Evangelical Lutheran Church and Desert Hills Lutheran Church, and while spending summers in Olympia, Washington, he attended St. Christopher’s Steamboat Island Community Church.
His funeral is set for Monday, June 13, at Mills and Mills Funeral Home, 5725 Littlerock Rd SW, Tumwater, WA, with Pastor James Thibodeaux of St. Christopher’s officiating. Viewing begins at 11 a.m., and service at noon. Graveside service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Tacoma.
In Hap’s memory, for anyone wishing to do so, the family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society.
The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the awesome staff involved in Hap’s care at the VA complex in Tucson.