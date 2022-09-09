Harold J. Jewell

Harold J. Jewell

7-23-36—8-31-22

It is with a heavy heart that I let the community know of the passing of Hal on 8-31-22 at approximately 7:30 a.m. He was 86 years young and his passing was unexpected. 

