It is with a heavy heart that I let the community know of the passing of Hal on 8-31-22 at approximately 7:30 a.m. He was 86 years young and his passing was unexpected.
Thank you.
Hal was born in Wichita, Kansas, and was the youngest of six boys. The family moved to California when he was 10 years old. After high school, he joined the Air Force and spent most of his time on Okinawa. After getting out of the service, he took a position on the trading desk at a stock broker and spent 15 years on the job.
In 1964, he met Lois Shelton, who also worked in the stock market. At work they were competitors! Hal and Lois married on 4-25-66, and had 56 wonderful years together. In 1974, when the market went south, Hal was ready to change industries. He got his real estate brokers license and went into sales. Within three years, he was managing an office. In 1979, Lois got her real estate license and went to work for a local office. In 1981, the Jewells decided to open their own office.
Hal was very active in the Lions Club, Rotary Club president twice, Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Realtors, for which he was president for three years and headed the merging of two boards into one. He went on to become the regional vice president for the West Coast.
In 2002, it was time to retire. Wanting to live a more quiet but active lifestyle, we searched out many places. A friend told us about Green Valley. We visited for a week and Hal fell for GVR hook, line and sinker. Water volleyball was his #1 choice. Hal also belonged to the motorcycle group at American Legion Post 131. He volunteered on Friday night taco night for several years. We bought a truck and a fifth wheel and joined The Roadrunners. Travel was the name of the game for several years and we went many places both near and far.
In 2017, we decided to scale down our living quarters and moved to Las Campanas Village. Of course, Hal became active in our homeowners association and was in his third year as president. No surprise there! Hal was a true “people person” and a great friend and was loved by so many.
Hal is predeceased by his parents, five brothers, two nephews and a niece as well as his stepdaughter, Susan Shelton Murphy, and her son, John C. Murphy.
He leaves his wife, Lois; stepson, Robert L. Shelton II; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services. The Jewells have a big family niche at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, California, as their final resting place. RIP, my love — till we meet again.
