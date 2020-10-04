Hannelore Pfaff was born to Ella Gutsch and Georg Gohr on September 26, 1939, in Frankfurt, Germany, and passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Marguerite). Loving Oma of Elizabeth, Emily and Hannah Pfaff.
In 1959, Hannelore emigrated to Wisconsin, with Johann Pfaff where they lived for over 40 years. Hannelore waitressed at Frenchy’s, Sally’s, and Open Hearth. Later on, Hanna sewed custom draperies before retiring to Arizona, where she loved the sunshine, dancing, traveling and her German club friends.
Predeceased by her husband, John, her beloved parents, step-father Waldemar Heer, relatives in Germany, and many friends. Dearly missed by her special friends Larry Kinley, Marianne Oliphant and Waldtraut Fettig. She saved all the notes, cards and photographs from loved ones, near and far.
Private interment and a celebration of her life will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Please remember her by sending flowers to someone you love.
“It’s not the years in your life, it’s the life in your years!”