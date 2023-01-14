Halvern Florian Dehn

Halvern Florian Dehn
USMC

Dad was a farm boy with a gentle heart from Rogers, Minnesota. With deep commitment to his country, he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1943 at the age of nineteen. Embodying the Semper Fi promise, he endured WWII, and survived the battle of Iwo Jima. He also served duty on a minesweeper and a hospital ship in the Pacific and as an MP in Japan. Nicknamed “The Fiddler,” Dad played his violin to entertain his fellow soldiers throughout the war, a reflection of his lifelong love of music.

iwo jima.webp

Three days after returning from the war, Dad met a pretty girl in a green plaid skirt and saddle shoes at a town dance. Patty became the mother of his five children and the love of his life. From that day on, every decision or sacrifice Dad made was dictated by his devotion to his family.

cross

