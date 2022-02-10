Hallie Mae Davis, 91, of Green Valley, Arizona and Lake McDonald, Montana died in the hospital of Covid complications. Hallie was born on her family's farm near Hartley, Texas to Wendell Raymond Hammond, also known as Tete, and Hallie Hammond. The family eventually moved to a ranch in Rosebud, NM.
Hallie was never afraid to learn or do something new. She could move cattle, pull a calf, sew costumes for a musical, write out architectural elevations for a building, play an accompaniment at the piano for high school choir, find a way to teach math to students who really didn’t like it, and raise children to be just as adaptable as she was.
After the family moved to Clayton from the ranch, Hallie met her future husband Robert Wayne Davis, fondly known as Boots. They fell in love and were married on Dec. 30, 1949.
Hallie and Boots spent the next 25 years raising Rick, Debra, Brian and Sheri. Hallie finished her Bachelor Degree at WTSU with the desire to teach. She taught at Clayton Jr. High and Alvis Elementary. She was good at it, being named Teacher of the Year.
The family had a deep connection with Glacier National Park that began with a ranch hunting trip they made in the ‘40s. The family spent summers in Montana for almost 80 years. Hallie loved hiking, canoeing, boating and playing cards till it got too dark to see.
Hallie will be remembered by those who knew her as sweet, ready for the new and delighted by living.
An interment will be held at a later date in Clayton, New Mexico along with her husband Boots. Hallie and Boot’s celebration of life will be held in Montana in summer 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone