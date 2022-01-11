Hai Thi Gilbert

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Hai T. Gilbert passed away January 7, 2022, from complications following heart surgery. She was 72.
Hai was born on April 4, 1949, in Saigon, South Vietnam, to Nguyen v Tu and Tung. Just before the fall of Saigon to the Viet Cong in April 1975, she and her family were evacuated to the U.S. in an Air Force transport aircraft.
Hai worked in the Los Angeles area for several years as a bookkeeper. She married James (Steve) Gilbert in July 1978, and the couple moved to Boise, Idaho. They moved back to Los Angeles in 1980 and she continued her work in accounting. The couple moved to Salt Lake City in 1993 and Hai started her career as a credit analyst with American Express. While intensely studied painting, working in both oil and acrylics, and became quite accomplished and began selling her work. She retired in 2009 and Hai and Steve moved to Green Valley, Arizona, in 2011.
In Green Valley, Hai loved the GVR facilities and was an active swimmer and fitness buff. She loved to play Mahjong and was a member of the Amigas Club.
She is survived by her husband, James Steve Gilbert, daughter Mimi T. Herteux of Salt Lake City, son, Capt. Stephen M. Gilbert (Kelly) of O’Fallon, Illinois, and grandsons Ethan and Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ngoc, her parents in law James S. and Bernice A. Gilbert and grandparents in law Alfred S. and Louise S. Gilbert, all of Boise, Idaho.
Services and interment will be in Boise, Idaho, at Cloverdale Memorial Park.
