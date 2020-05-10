H. Ellen Dietz passed away May 5, 2020. Ellen was born May 4, 1935 in Marshall, Michigan.
She is survived by her children Susan, Connie (Mike) and Dave; grandchildren Michael (Stephanie), Markus (Kim), Jennifer (Butch), Travis, Megan (Mike), and Samantha, great-grandchildren Maya and Henderix. Preceded in death by husband Roy, parents Grace and Clifton, sisters Jan and Marty, brothers Allen and Arthur, grandson Ryan, son-in-law Bobby.
Ellen retired from HoJo’s/Marriott. She was a longtime member of Country Club of Green Valley. Mom was a hopeful golfer with an unusual sense of humor. She was also a passionate baker supporting the Pro Shop, Fire Dept. and Border Patrol.