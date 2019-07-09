Gregory Arthur Roth

December 4, 1935 —July 3, 2019
Greg was born in Fostoria, Ohio to Joseph and Mary Bernice Roth. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Patricia Chase. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Caldwell, his daughters Cynthia (Jeff) Smaha, Pamela (Dan) Jacobson, his son Craig Roth, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren (plus three on the way!) and his brother Bruce (Susie) Roth. Greg was an electrical engineer; his specialty was installing control systems for manufacturing process and medical testing equipment. Sherry would tease him about being a migrant worker. His jobs took him all over the United States and other parts of the world including Canada, Mexico, Poland, Manchuria and South Korea. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
The family is deeply grateful to Hospice Family Care and the staff at BeeHive Homes for their gentle and compassionate care.
At Greg's request, no services are planned.