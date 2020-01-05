GREGG A. ZELLER

Born 1933 in Milwaukee, WI, graduated from Marquette University and upon returning from military service married Nancy Ehlert. They had two daughters: Karen (Bensil Greenhill) and Susan (David Beeny), and four grandchildren: Kelly, Katherine, David, and Braxton.
After retiring from working in Chicago as an insurance claims analyst, they retired in 1997 in Green Valley. Subsequently Gregg and Nancy were involved in many volunteer activities within the community.
Gregg passed peacefully on New Year's Day with his family by his side. At his request, there will be no services.
To plant a tree in memory of GREGG ZELLER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.