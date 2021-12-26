GRACE MARTIN

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Grace E. Martin, 98, passed away peacefully at home. Moving to Green Valley 46 years ago from upstate New York, she embraced the culture, wildlife, birds and plants of Arizona, creating her backyard to resemble the Desert Museum, which she kept an active membership. Grace was proud to be a charter member of the Valley Presbyterian Church, of which she was still a member. She was proud to be President of the Camera Club, arranging many Ray Manley trips. She became known as Amazing Grace as she climbed up hills and rocks to get a better camera view.
She was proud of making beautiful Christmas cookies, even being featured in the Green Valley News, and sending them to family and friends within and outside of the country. She was proud of being a florist for many years and continued to rearrange flowers she received. Her loving companion of many years, Joe Letuks, and Grace were active in SAV and the Car Nuts club sharing many experiences.
Grace was born in Central NY to George Marz and Catherine (Harvey) Marz and raised by her Aunt Grace and Uncle Will after her mother died. Known as "Little Grace," she lived in the country and learned to love plants, working in the greenhouse, driving the tractor in the field, and growing strawberries and pansies, and learning organic gardening long before it was popular. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald, and had 3 daughters: Kathryn, Lynnette, and LuAnne (Carol Walsh-predeceased). She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, who call her GG for Grandma Grace.
Grace wanted to be remembered as a fun-loving person and lived her motto "Make new friends but keep the old — one is silver and the other gold." She lived and died with grace. She requested any gifts be made to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, in her memory.
