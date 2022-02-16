Grace Elizabeth Thompson, née Hankins, was born in Cambridge, MA on June 18, 1917 to Alice Rabouin and Wilbur Hankins. After her high school graduation in Hingham, MA, in 1938, she attended Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in Hampton, VA, where she met her future husband, James Walker Thompson of London, West Virginia.
In 1958, raising a family in Rockland, MA, Grace graduated from Bridgewater State Teachers' College. Weeks later, she began teaching at a public primary school in Norwell, MA, where her skills and enthusiasm were well-received. A few years later, she assumed new responsibilities as principal there. During the 1960s, she attained a masters’ degree in special needs education at Leslie University in Cambridge, MA. After retirement, Grace joined James in pursuit of a golfing lifestyle that included play at Cranberry Valley and gallery participation at various PGA events across the country.
In the 1970s, Grace and James moved from Rockland to Harwich, MA, on Cape Cod. Wintry changes in local weather patterns inspired a search for milder climates that led them to Mesa, AZ and — some years later — to their home at Quail Creek in Green Valley, AZ. Once settled here, Grace joined other golfing enthusiasts to form a ladies' nine-hole club where she presided for a term.
In January of this year, Grace was enjoying karaoke outings with her able caregivers, Jolene and Mary. Her health began to decline shortly after and she passed away peacefully on Feb. 1 at 1:18 PM with family, caregivers and friends in attendance.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Beryl Thompson, and her son, James. She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-eight years, James Thompson, in 2008. Services for Grace will be held on March 14, 2 PM, at Green Valley Mortuary in Sahuarita.
