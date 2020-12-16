On Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, Grace E. Schmeiser (Gregg) passed away peacefully at her home in Green Valley, AZ. Grace was born on July 7, 1924 in Indianapolis, ID to Martha and Carroll Gregg. She received her Associate Degree of Library Science in 1944, and went to work as a librarian at Notre Dame University, where she met Alfred E. Schmeiser. They married on August 25, 1946.
The Schmeisers were blessed with two children; a son and daughter who both passed away as young adults followed by Alfred in 2005. After Alfred’s passing, Grace moved to La Posada in Green Valley, AZ.
Grace had a passion for tennis, golf and basketball. She also was an avid bridge player. She belonged to Desert Hills Country Club and Green Valley Country Club where she enjoyed many social gathers with friends. She was known for her elegance, infectious smile and compassionate spirit.
Grace’s philanthropic giving touched many. She funded the Al and Grace Schmeiser Angiography Suite at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital and the Alfred and Grace Schmeiser Scholarship Endowment for La Posada employees. She also was a significant donor to Norte Dame University, Salvation Army and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Grace's memory to one of her favorite charities: Posada Life Foundation at La Posada at Park Centre, 350 E. Morningside Road, Green Valley, AZ 85614; or to the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 201, Tucson, AZ 85711.